April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AthleticsSport

London Marathon sets event record with more than 53,000 finishing

By Reuters News Service00
london marathon
General view of the participants and spectators on Tower Bridge during the marathon

More than 53,000 runners completed the 44th London Marathon on Sunday, a record for the event, race organisers said on Monday.

The number is a significant increase from last year’s edition when 43,965 runners finished the race.

There were 54,281 runners who started after 65,725 registered to participate, with Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir setting a women’s-only world record.

The event also set a world record for the biggest annual one-day fundraising event, with more than 67 million pounds ($82 million) having been raised so far, event director Hugh Brasher said.

“The total will continue to grow as many donations come in after the event weekend,” he added.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Arsenal boosted by win but Chelsea will be tough opponents, says Arteta

Reuters News Service

Inter secure Serie A title in heated Milan derby

Reuters News Service

Mourinho says he didn’t get the same support as Ten Hag

Reuters News Service

Greek police arrest dozens over links with sports violence

Reuters News Service

Nalin helps eight-man Sri Lankans to victory

Staff Reporter

Bellingham hits late winner as Real beat Barca

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign