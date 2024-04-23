April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Upcoming arts & crafts markets

By Eleni Philippou00
sustainable bazaar

As soon as the weather gets a little warmer and the first few rays of – stronge r- sunshine appear, arts crafts markets return! This April and May, several are being organised in Nicosia and Limassol, inviting all to support the island’s creatives, small businesses and local brands.

On Sunday, Alley in Limassol is hosting Alley’s Easter Market with eight local brands. From 11am to 6pm, the Limassol venue will transform into a creative hub featuring Easter treats and goodies from local vendors. Participating in the market are Claroplants, Shuffle Bakes, Phiale Wines and Foods, Aggos Ceramics, The Moon Melt, Dos Gardens selfcare routines, Little Humans Love Events and Tradition Now.

Come May, more pop-up markets will satisfy arts and crafts lovers. Dusty Munky, another Limassol hotspot, organises the Arts and Crafts market on Easter Saturday, May 4, bringing together brands of the island and offering pizzas, drinks and music tunes. The event will begin at 12pm and last until the late afternoon.

For those in Nicosia, a Sustainable Bazaar will take place at New Division on May 11 featuring second-hand clothing and items, welcoming seasoned thrifters or newbies to sustainable shopping.

 

Alley’s Easter Market

Easter market with local vendors. April 28. Alley, Limassol. 11am-6pm. Facebook event: Alley’s Easter Market

Arts and Crafts Market

Market, pizzas, drinks and music. May 4. Dusty Munky, Limassol. 12pm onwards. Facebook event: Arts and Crafts Market

Sustainable Bazaar

Second-hand market. May 11. New Division, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Facebook event: Sustainable Bazaar

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

€40 million spent on hosting Ukrainian refugees

Elias Hazou

Auditor general accused of shoddy work

Elias Hazou

More than half wine sold in Cyprus made locally

Antigoni Pitta

Probe launched into death of Bangladeshi worker

Andria Kades

President reiterates support for businesses — wants to “turn challenges into opportunities”

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Collapse in Lebanon ‘would exacerbate Cyprus problems’

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign