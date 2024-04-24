April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Limassol forest

By Andria Kades0101
fire 3
File photo

A fire broke out at the Parekklisia state forest in Limassol on Wednesday morning, with 10 fire trucks on scene.

Currently, 60 forest department officers are on site, as is one firefighting aircraft to tackle the flames.

The fire began at 9:50am and so far 1.5 donums of land were burned.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Kition blasts transport minister over Larnaca project

Iole Damaskinos

Tatar’s new palace a ‘symbol of strength of north’s democracy’

Tom Cleaver

Restaurant review: Kiku Asian, Paralimni

Andreas Nichola

Easter stipend increased by €60

Andria Kades

Hellenic Bank reportedly close to insurance company acquisition

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Project to align higher education with job market — 13,000 businesses to take part

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign