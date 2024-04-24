April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Helikon Investments increases stake in Bank of Cyprus

By Kyriacos Nicolaou04
bank of cyprus boc

London-based investment fund Helikon Investments Limited has raised its stake in the Bank of Cyprus, according to an announcement by the bank.

The Italian investment fund disclosed that its voting rights, corresponding to shares in the bank, now amount to 4.04 per cent of the share capital, up from the previous 2.04 per cent.

Bank of Cyprus had previously announced a dividend payout of 25 cents per ordinary share for the year 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for April 25.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus dust ‘will not be as bad as in Greece’

Tom Cleaver

Another report to be filed against auditor-general

Andria Kades

Woman ‘fails to run as MEP’ as she had not registered to vote

Tom Cleaver

CAPSBOLD designates €15,000 in marketing services for ReflectX competition’s top three startups

Press Release

Cyprus travel expo attracts more than 10,000 visitors

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Kition blasts transport minister over Larnaca project

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign