MEPs complain can’t be in two places at once

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Cypriot MEP candidates will officially submit their candidacies on Wednesday amid criticism of the interior ministry for making it difficult for those in place to attend the closing session of the EU parliament.

The ministry was criticised by Cypriot pundits in Strasbourg and by outgoing Cypriot MEP Demetris Papadakis, who questioned the decision to make candidacy submissions in Cyprus on the same day as the last session of the EU parliament.

The interior ministry, sources said, should have placed the candidacy submission a week later as at the closing session EU Council conclusions, which included reference of the Cyprus problem and EU-Turkey relations, will be included.

Pundits said that it was wrong for Cypriot MEPs to be missing, as the conclusions were discussed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the last session.

In Strasbourg, the Cyprus Mail learned there is a growing fear of the far-right gaining ground in the EU parliament.

Cyprus Mail sources said an increase in the presence of the far-right will make procedures at the EU parliament effectively stall and make it difficult to have legislation passed.

As far as Cyprus is concerned, the latest poll published in Simerini two weeks ago showed Disy and Akel each have 20.5 per cent. This is followed by far-right Elam at 11 per cent and Diko at 10 per cent, the Prime Consulting poll revealed.

“It is very clear that the current political climate is benefiting Elam,” political analyst Christophoros Christophorou said.

Candidacies will be submitted from 8.30am to 12.30 pm on Wednesday, election officer Menelaos Vasiliou announced.

First to submit at 8.30am will be the Green party, followed by Akel at 9am.

The hunters’ movement will submit candidacies at 9.15am, while they will be followed by Andronicos Zervides at 9.45am.

At 10am Edek will submit their candidacies, followed by Diko, Volt Cyprus and the Niki movement.

Far-right Elam will submit their candidacies at 11.15, followed by Depa, the Animal Party, independent candidate Fidias Panayiotou, and last Disy.

The fee for each candidacy is €1,000.

The session will also celebrate the 20 years since Cyprus and other countries were greenlighted to enter the EU in 2004.

For the ceremony on Wednesday at the parliament, former foreign minister George Iacovou, the minister when Cyprus entered the union, will speak.

People born on May 1 from the member-states admitted in 2004 have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

The 2004 enlargement was the largest in the history of the EU, as ten countries were admitted.

In addition to Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia were admitted.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

