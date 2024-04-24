April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos police arrest man for possession of knife, burglary tools

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs
File photo

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for investigated case of illegal possession of burglary tools and a knife.

According to police, officers stopped a car in which three people were riding on Tombs of the Kings Avenue at 3:45 am.

Following checks police established the car was driven by a 35-year-old with two passengers aged 34 and 36.

The 35-year-old driver was found with a 10cm long knife with a pointed tip, transport of which is prohibited, as well as various burglary tools.

Police proceeded to arrest the man who is in custody.

staff reporter

