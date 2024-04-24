April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Serial arson suspect rearrested in Nicosia

By Jonathan Shkurko00
police car at night
File photo

Police on Wednesday rearrested a 44-year-old man, who was already in custody, as a suspect in the arson of several cars located in a workshop in Nicosia, as well as two establishments, a café and a restaurant, also in Nicosia.

According to a police statement, the 44-year-old was rearrested based on a judicial warrant, following evidence relating to another five cases of car arson.

Specifically, the cases involve the arson of a car owned by a 43-year-old man, shortly after 4.30am on November 5, 2023, in Nicosia, with the fire spreading and causing damage to two other cars parked nearby, the arson of a car owned by a 55-year-old man, around 4.30am on November 20, 2023 in Aglandja, the arson of a car owned by a 68-year-old man, shortly after 5am on November 26, 2023 in Strovolos, the arson of a car owned by a 47-year-old woman, shortly after 5,30am on January 10 in Engomi, and the arson of a car owned by a 50-year-old man, shortly after 5am on March 24 in Paliometocho.

The 44-year-old was initially arrested on April 16, based on a judicial warrant issued following evidence gathered by the Nicosia CID regarding a car arson case in the area of Pallouriotissa around 5.30 am on the same day.

Twelve cars were completely destroyed by the fire, while damage was caused to five other cars.

The police believe that the fire was set to a car located outside a vehicle repair workshop and spread to the other 16 cars parked outside the premises.

Later the same day, the 44-year-old suspect was arrested based on two other judicial warrants, related to two arson cases committed at a café owned by a 41-year-old man, just before 5am on February 10 in the industrial rea of Aglandja, and at a restaurant owned by a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, around 5.30am on April 13 in Tseri.

The day after his arrest, the 44-year-old suspect appeared before the Nicosia district court, which remanded him eight days. His rearrest will be followed by another remand in order for the police to carry out new investigations.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

