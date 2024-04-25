April 25, 2024

CSE to introduce new government bonds worth €25 million

By Kyriacos Nicolaou

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) this week announced its acceptance of the introduction of government bonds to the market, in accordance with Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

According to the announcement, these bonds, totalling €25 million, have emerged from an auction held on April 22, 2024.

Moreover, in its statement, the exchange noted that it has also accepted the simultaneous introduction of these bonds to the Central Depository and Central Register, in accordance with the provisions of paragraphs (1) and (3) of Article 10 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange (Central Depository and Central Register of Securities) Laws. They were issued on April 26, 2024.

The trading code for these bonds, which will be introduced to the Bond Market, will be GD13B24 / TB13B24, with the unique ISIN code CY0240910816. These bonds do not bear interest.

Trading will commence on Friday, April 26, 2024.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

