Disy in front for European elections – poll

Right wing Disy emerged as the frontrunner in the recent poll conducted by ANT1 ahead of the upcoming European elections on June 9.

The lead is closely contested by left-wing Akel, according to a statement released on Thursday.

In third place, entering the European Parliament, is the National Popular Front (Elam), with the Democratic Party (Diko) coming fourth, securing the sixth seat, and with a difference from Edek.

The poll, conducted by CYMAR Market Research, provides insights into voter preferences, coalition dynamics, and expectations regarding the upcoming European and municipal elections.

The percentages, without rounding, are as follows: Disy 18 per cent, Akel 16 per cent, Elam 10 per cent, Diko 8 per cent, Edek 4 per cent, Volt 2 per cent, and 1 per cent each for the Greens and Dipa. Undecided voters stand at 22 per cent, abstention at 6 per cent, while 8 per cent refused to answer.

As for voter preferences for individual candidates vying for seats in the European parliament, the poll showed that in Disy, Lοukas Fourlas leads with 62 per cent, with a battle for second place between Michalis Hadjipandela with 27 per cent and Constantinos Petridis with 26 per cent.

In Akel, Georgios Georgiou leads with 41 per cent, with a battle for second place between Anna Theologou with 28 per cent and Niyazi Kizilyurek with 27 per cent.

For the Elam seat, Marios Pelekanos leads with 38 per cent, followed by Geadis Geadi with 35 per cent and Linos Hadjigeorgiou with 20 per cent.

Regarding the Diko seat, Kostas Mavridis leads with 63 per cent, with a battle between Katerina Christofidou with 22 per cent and Chrysi Pantelidi with 21 per cent.

Beyond individual candidates, the poll also delves into broader issues such as voter awareness of EU institutions and the impact of EU participation on Cyprus. According to the poll, seven out of ten respondents will definitely vote in the European elections, while interest in this particular election is moderate. Personalities of the candidates will have a greater impact on the choice of MEPs than their party positions.

Additionally, only 47 per cent are aware that Cyprus has six seats in the European parliament, and 38 per cent do not know the exact number, while citizens’ awareness of the work of Cypriot MEPs is mediocre to low.

Seven out of ten respondents believe that the EU’s position on the international stage is currently weakened, and five out of ten believe it will be further weakened in the future.

However, citizens perceive a positive impact from EU participation, both for Cyprus (65 per cent) and for their personal lives (61 per cent).

When asked “In which areas could the EU help Cyprus more,” 55 per cent responded with the resolution of the Cyprus issue, 50 per cent for more economic aid and development funds, and 43 per cent for reducing migration terms.

Looking ahead to the municipal elections, the poll provides insights into voter preferences for local candidates across Cyprus’ districts.

The poll showed that for the five new ‘district councils’, candidates for district governor Constantinos Yiorkadjis leads with 35 per cent compared to 21 per cent for Andreas Assiotis in Nicosia, while undecided voters reach 30 per cent and abstention is at 15 per cent. In Limassol, Yiannis Tsouloftas leads with 23 per cent, followed by Vasilis Dimitriadis with 16 per cent and Christos Vakanas with 5 per cent, while undecided voters exceed 38 per cent and abstention reaches 18 per cent.

There appears to be a close race for district governor in Larnaca between Angelos Hadjiharalambous at 26 per cent and Evangelos Evangelidis at 25 per cent, with 27 per cent undecided and 21 per cent abstaining. In the Famagusta, Yiannis Karousos leads clearly with 35 per cent, followed by Theodoros Pyrillos with 16 per cent and Andros Ktorides with 12 per cent. Additionally, for the Paphos elections for the new ‘district council’, the poll showed Charalambos Pittokopitis leads with 29 per cent, with a battle between Marios Tselepos with 21 per cent and Kostakis Constantinou with 18 per cent, while 22 per cent are undecided.

Meanwhile, for municipal elections in the five major municipalities, Charalambos Prountzos and Nikos Tornaritis garner 32 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. Residents in the Limassol municipality are divided between Yiannis Armeftis with 30 per cent and Nikos Nicolaides with 28 per cent. Andreas Vyras leads decisively in the Larnaca municipality with 64 per cent, followed by Sotiris Ioannou at 11 per cent. In the Strovolos municipality, Christos Tsingis leads with 20 per cent, while Andreas Papacharalambous secures 18 per cent.

According to the poll, 73 per cent of citizens are likely to vote for mayor or community leader, 57 per cent for the leaders of the new ‘district councils’, and 67 per cent for the municipal or community council.

The personality of candidates has a greater impact on the selection of local leaders than their party positions.

However, only 30 per cent of citizens feel adequately informed about Local Government reform, with 40 per cent admitting limited knowledge and 20 per cent simply hearing about it. Concerningly, 52 per cent perceive a negative impact of the reform on citizen taxes, while 35 per cent anticipate positive effects on Local Government performance. Priorities for new local authorities include road networks (40 per cent), cleanliness (38 per cent), and cost reduction (22 per cent).

Eight in ten citizens are aware of the June 9th European and municipal elections, with 42 per cent believing simultaneous elections increase voter turnout.

The survey, conducted on behalf of ANT1 by CYMAR Market Research Ltd, took place from April 8 to 19, 2024. The coverage was nationwide, in urban and rural areas, with a sample size of 1,235 interviews, from men and women over 18 years old with voting rights, and an additional 200 interviews in the major municipalities. Interviews were conducted via telephone using a structured questionnaire and random sampling, weighted according to electorate profiles.