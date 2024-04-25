April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Temperatures to soar to 37 degrees on Thursday

By Jonathan Shkurko00
partially cloudy
File photo

Cyprus on Thursday will see temperatures soaring to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 33 degrees along the coast, and 30 degrees in the mountainous regions.

The day will be characterised by partly cloudy skies and winds blowing from the northeast to southeast, ranging from light to moderate at 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale.

Similar north-westerly winds are expected in the western part of the island. Sea conditions will remain smooth to slight.

As the weekend approaches, the weather is anticipated to maintain its partly cloudy outlook, primarily due to the presence of middle and high-level clouds.

On Friday, there will be a noticeable drop in temperature, followed by a slight rise on Saturday.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

