Spring festivals this weekend

By Eleni Philippou00
oroklini lake festival

Two festivals this weekend will take visitors on mini road trips outside the city. The 1st Spring Fair in Lofou, organised by the Chrysofilitissa Bakery, invites families and friends to join its festivities this Saturday and Sunday at the village’s central square.

From 10am to 5pm, a wide array of activities will take place including a pop-up market, games for children, bouncy castles, Easter clay creations, painting, live music and of course, plenty to eat and drink.

Over in Oroklini, the Oroklini Lake Festival will host a day dedicated to exploring the biodiversity it hosts. The festival’s events will take place over the morning of Saturday between 9.30am and 1pm, during which visitors will able to take part in birdwatching and witness them in their natural habitat as they fly around the lake, explore the microcosm of freshwater invertebrates through stereoscopes, get crafty with painting and hands-on activities and rattle their brains with educational games on natural and biodiversity.

Another outdoorsy festival will take place in mid-May. The Akrotiri Spring Festival is set to engage visitors with the beauty and importance of the Peninsula on May 12 through a series of actions. With the aim to share more about the rich natural and cultural heritage of the Akrotiri Peninsula, the festival has prepared a packed agenda of walks, workshops and games for the whole family to enjoy.

 

1st Spring Fair

Family-friendly fair. April 27-28. Village square, Lofou. 10am-5pm. Free

Oroklini Lake Festival

Day-festival on lake biodiversity. April 27. Oroklini Lake, Larnaca district. 9.30am-1pm. Free

Akrotiri Spring Festival

2nd edition of outdoor interactive festival. May 12. Akrotiri Peninsula, Limassol. 8.45am-5.30pm. www.visitakrotiri.cy/el/plan-your-visit/festivals/

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

