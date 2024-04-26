April 26, 2024

Turkish Cypriots due in court for Limassol muggings

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Two Turkish Cypriot men are due to appear in court for a spate of muggings in Limassol, it emerged on Friday.

The two men, 21, were arrested in Limassol after it emerged they had been riding around on motorcycles knocking women down and stealing their purses.

Police examinations identified three stolen motorcycles, three women’s handbags, about €120, a watch and various personal belongings of the victims.

In one case the perpetrators knocked down a 73-year-old.

There was a third 17-year-old Turkish Cypriot involved in the incident. No information was available on whether he has been released, as he is a minor.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

