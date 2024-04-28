April 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusSport

‘Lion of Limassol’ clinches Guinness World Record

By Jonathan Shkurko00
feature jon ilya khazov, known as the 'lion of limassol'
Ilya Khazov, known as the 'Lion of Limassol'

In a feat that had Cyprus cheering from the sidelines, Ilya Khazov, known as the ‘Lion of Limassol’, recently clinched a Guinness World Record with a display of sheer strength and determination.

On February 20, Khazov wowed audiences as he shattered expectations and jumped his way into the record books.

The challenge? Holding an 80-kilogramme anvil, Khazov had just 60 seconds to jump over a rope as many times as possible. And jump he did, exceeding the required 15 jumps with an impressive tally of 21 within a mere 30 seconds. It was his moment of triumph, witnessed by a live audience and certified by Guinness World Record judges.

“This record attempt was a dream come true for me,” Khazov said. “Setting foot on that stage and making history was surreal.”

But Khazov’s journey to this momentous occasion was anything but straightforward. As a towering figure at 6 foot 5 and 180kg, he’s not your average athlete. Yet, it’s precisely this larger-than-life persona that has endeared him to fans worldwide.

“Competing for Cyprus means everything to me,” Khazov remarked. “I’m basically Cypriot, this is my home.”

An IT Project manager by trade, the strongman is fluent in three languages. He speaks perfect English, Russian for the country of his birth, and Greek because he’s lived on the island for over 30 years.

Khazov’s bond with Cyprus runs deep, as he considers himself “as Cypriot as they come!” And it’s this strong connection that fuels his passion for representing Cyprus on the global stage.

“When I step onto that platform, I’m not just competing for myself. I’m competing for Cyprus,” Khazov said.

Over the last few years, he’s placed sixth and seventh at the Strongman Champions League, the proving ground of every professional strongman. On top of that, he’s never ranked lower than tenth in any professional competition he’s attended.

His journey, however, hasn’t been without its hurdles. From overcoming a pulmonary embolism to battling through injuries, he’s faced adversity head-on. Yet, through it all, his determination has never wavered.

“I’ve had setbacks, but I never lost sight of my goals,” he said. “With the support of my team and the unwavering belief in myself, I knew I could achieve anything.”

Looking ahead, Khazov is already setting his sights on the next challenge. As he continues to train and prepare for upcoming strongman competitions, his dedication remains unwavering.

“This record is just the beginning,” Khazov declared. “I’m ready to take on whatever comes my way and make Cyprus proud.”

In the world of strongman competitions, Khazov stands tall, not just for his remarkable feats of strength, but for the unwavering spirit that propels him forward. As he continues to inspire those around him, Khazov’s legacy will endure, leaving an indelible mark on the world of strength sports.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Turkish Cypriot side says it is “painted” badly, despite denying chance of Cyprus talks

Nikolaos Prakas

Aid arrives in Ashdod and is headed for Gaza

Nikolaos Prakas

Living as enclaved became an artist’s inspiration

Melissa Hekkers

Festival season begins

Eleni Philippou

Police scuffled with protesters and arrested 10 (updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Cyprus’ knowledge of Middle East important for EU’

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign