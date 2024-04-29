April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Doctors concerned over Okypy finances

By Tom Cleaver042
hospital healthcare nurse doctor
File photo

State doctors’ union Pasyki expressed concerns on Monday regarding the finances of state health services organisation Okypy.

They said that while the extension of government grants to cover Okypy’s budget deficits is not in and of itself a cause for major concern, they would like to raise the question “of whether one year is enough for Okypy to balance its finances and become financially independent.”

They asked, “how can we be complacent about the fate of public hospitals under the existing management model when they had to ask for the release of more than €1 million for the purchase of medical services from private individual needs?”

Additionally, they expressed their concern regarding the fate of public hospitals if plans drawn up by the government to balance Okypy’s finances “do not work”.

“Public hospitals would then cease to ensure the smooth functioning of the country’s health system, given that Okypy is one of the most important providers of health services,” they said.

Parliament had on Thursday voted to extend its provisions to cover Okypy’s budget deficits until May 31, 2025.

Earlier last week, the government said it had decided to keep covering Okypy’s deficits to secure the “public interest”, given that the organisation is a core provider within Gesy.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

10 arrested after scuffle with police released

Tom Cleaver

Fewer than 20 voters for elections in seven villages

Iole Damaskinos

Increasing tolerance of corruption in the north

Esra Aygin

Prison guard arrested for arson

Tom Cleaver

Attempted murder in Lakatamia ‘an intricate matter’

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus Stock Exchange encourages companies to adopt ESG policies

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign