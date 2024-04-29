April 29, 2024

Shipping minister wraps up successful visit to China

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis in China

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping on Monday released a statement recapping minister Marina Hadjimanolis’ visit to China, where she held meetings with executives from shipping companies, brokerage firms, financial institutions, and local officials in Guangzhou.

According to the announcement, Hadjimanolis’ visit to Guangzhou, from April 25 to 27, coincided with the naming ceremony of the newly built cargo vessel “AAL Limassol,” owned by AAL Shipping, a member of the Schoeller Holdings group.

The vessel, constructed “in accordance with the highest standards and modern environmental specifications,” will be registered under the Cyprus ship registry.

During the ship naming ceremony, Hadjimanoli thanked Heinrich Schoeller “for his longstanding support and contribution to the development of Cypriot shipping“.

What is more, she also highlighted the advantages and services provided by registering vessels under the Cypriot flag, addressing the local maritime community.

On the sidelines of the events, the Deputy Minister of Shipping had the opportunity to meet and discuss with executives from shipping companies, brokerage firms, financial institutions, and local officials from the Guangzhou provincial administration.

Additionally, a bilateral meeting was held with the president of COSCO Shipping Bulk, “the largest shipping company managing bulk carriers,” where the prospects of registering the company’s fleet vessels under the Cyprus ship registry were discussed.

Accompanying the Deputy Minister of Shipping in Guangzhou was Cyprus Ambassador to China Francis-Galatia Lanitou Williams.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

