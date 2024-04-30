April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to launch 20 new e-services by July 2024

By Nikolaos Prakas03
Deputy Minister of Research Nicodemos Damianou
By July 2024, 20 new e-services will be delivered, including the issuance and renewal of identity cards and passports, the re-issuance of birth and death certificates, and the issuance of certificates of military status, Deputy Minister of Research Nicodemos Damianou said on Tuesday.

Damianou also said that within the year, the gov.cy portal and the digital citizen’s application will be operable.

Regarding issues with e-justice system which has had problems since being introduced, Damianou said that restoration of the system is a time-consuming process.

Damianou said that within 2024, the ministry will create digital services, including, issuance of certificates of military status for defence ministry and services of the civil registry department, such as the applications for the issue and renewal of identity cards and passports and the re-issuance of birth and death certificates.

There will also be an online system where teacher will be informed about appointments, replacements, and transfers.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

