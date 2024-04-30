April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police ramp up measures ahead of Easter

By Tom Cleaver00
traffic police big
File photo: Cyprus traffic police [CNA]

The police are set to ramp up their activities ahead of the coming Easter weekend, with a heightened presence on Cyprus’ roads.

Between Thursday and Easter Monday, the police will increase their patrols on motorways, other roads between large towns, and main roads in Cyprus’ towns and cities. This presence will go hand in hand with an increased number of traffic stops.

This, they said, will be done with the aim of “preventing road traffic collisions and increasing the safety of the road network.”

The police will be monitoring for offences which they say are “the main causes of serious and fatal traffic collisions”.

These include speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, failing to wear a seatbelt or a protective helmet for motorcyclists, using a mobile phone or other distraction while driving, and dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

The police said they advise road users “to be careful while driving, to obey the highway code, and to obey road signs, and to obey instructions given by police officers on duty.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Three street parties to look forward to

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Slew of measures in place in schools ahead of Easter bonfires

Iole Damaskinos

Police arrest four men for drugs posssesion

Staff Reporter

Three men charged and released over Astromeritis clash

Iole Damaskinos

Nicosia tourism board to participate in sustainability project

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign