May 1, 2024

‘The EU will always stand by Cypriots to solve the Cyprus problem’

By Nikolaos Prakas014
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference for Neighbourhood and Enlargement in Brussels, Belgium November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Europe will always stand by the side of the Republic of Cyprus to solve the Cyprus problem.

In a statement for the anniversary of Cyprus’ EU accession, von der Leyen said: “Europe will always stand by your side to solve the Cyprus problem.”

In a post by the European Commission Representation in Cyprus on the platform X, von der Leyen addressed to the Cypriots and said that “20 years ago today, our family was united in a common home. Cyprus has always been at the heart of European history and culture and 20 years ago you chose to be at the heart of the European Union”.

“Since then, you have seen your country change for the better,” she said adding that the union has changed for the better thanks to Cyprus’ participation.

In her message, the President of the Commission stated that “Europe will always stand by your side to solve the Cyprus problem”.

Commenting on Cyprus’ journey in the EU, she said that “over the last 20 years you have become a European hub for trade, economy, energy, shipping and humanitarian links between Europe, Africa and Asia”, noting that last month Cyprus pioneered the opening of a maritime humanitarian corridor to Gaza, with the support of the European Union.

“You are making the most of your unique geography as a bridge between continents. You are making Europe stronger. And Europe has made you stronger, too,” said von der Leyen, pointing out that over these 20 years, Cyprus has benefited from the creation of the national health scheme, the modernisation of public services, stronger environmental protection, and cleaner energy.

“We have pooled our resources to overcome crises such as pandemics or forest fires,” she said.

“We are better and stronger together. Happy anniversary and long live Europe!”

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

