May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men arrested for drugs in Nicosia

By Nikolaos Prakas00
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

Police in Nicosia arrested two men suspected of drug possession, it emerged on Friday.

The two men, aged 22 and 62, were arrested as part of a drug raid on Thursday evening in Ayios Dometios, Nicosia.

The drug squad Ykan stopped the 22-year-old, where they found 10 grams of cocaine in his car and another 8 grams of cannabis.

A subsequent search followed at the 22-year-old’s residence, where police found cocaine at approximately 90 grams and cannabis at 60 grams.

A 62-year-old suspect was also found to be in the residence, according to the police. He was found with a half-smoked cigarette containing a quantity of cannabis, along with a crusher with traces of cannabis, resulting in his arrest.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Man arrested in Larnaca for possession of explosive materials

Staff Reporter

Cyprus industrial turnover index rises in February

Kyriacos Nicolaou

RIF launches research support programmes worth €14.5 million

Souzana Psara

Holguin in Cyprus on May 7

Andria Kades

Pharos Chamber Music Festival returns to Kouklia

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign