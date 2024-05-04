May 4, 2024

Isolated storms on Easter Sunday

By Staff Reporter011
storm
File photo

The met office issued a yellow weather warning for Easter Sunday, warning of isolated and powerful storms.

The warning comes into effect at 5am until 7pm. Bad weather is expected to begin in the west of the island and move to the rest of the country.

Hail is a possibility, the met office said.

On Easter Monday, isolated showers and storms are expected particularly in areas south of Troodos and possibly in the southeast.

On Easter Tuesday, the weather will be mainly clear, but cloudy in the afternoon, not excluding the possibility of isolated rain in the mountains.

