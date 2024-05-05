May 5, 2024

Police car torched by 100 youths

By Tom Cleaver019
A police car was completely destroyed on Easter Saturday night after having been set on fire when police responded to a call regarding youths congregating with Molotov cocktails in hand.

The incident took place on the side of the road between Ypsonas and Erimi in the Limassol district, with police being informed that the youths had been throwing Molotov cocktails and firecrackers at passing vehicles.

Riot police arrived on the scene and were subsequently attacked by about 100 people throwing Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, and rocks at them. They deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds, but not before the group had set fire to one of the police’s vehicles.

Four other police cars sustained material damage in the incident.

No arrests have been made thus far as the crowds fled once the tear gas was deployed. However, police found two bottles containing flammable liquid at the scene and took them as evidence.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

