May 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for robbing own father

By Tom Cleaver00
handcuffs 02
File photo

A man appeared in court in the north on Tuesday, accused of having stolen copper coils from a water tank on the roof of his own father’s house.

The man was living in the house, which is located in northern Nicosia’s Ortakoy suburb, at the time, and reportedly initially stole the coils alongside an accomplice on March 15. Following a police investigation, he was identified and arrested on Sunday.

The coils were apparently worth 5,000TL (€144), but in court, policewoman Ipek Uzum said the man had admitted to subsequently selling them for 400TL (€11.50).

The man and his accomplice were released on bails worth 10,000TL (€288), ordered to sign a bond worth 200,000TL (€5,751), and ordered to present themselves to a police station once a week.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

More than 1,200 sign up to e-Kofini channel

Tom Cleaver

TRT Cyprus journalist arrested in fake diploma scandal

Tom Cleaver

Woman arrested for ‘witchcraft’ and selling Cyprus passports

Tom Cleaver

Helicopters and firefighters arrive from Jordan

Tom Cleaver

Holguin to arrive in Cyprus on Tuesday (Update)

Tom Cleaver

Leventis Gallery hosts events for all

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign