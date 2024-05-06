May 6, 2024

Today’s weather: Mostly clear with isolated storms

cyprus sunny ocean
File photo

Easter Monday’s weather will be mostly clear and sunny but tempered by the possibility of isolated rain and even isolated storms in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 25 degrees Celsius inland and on the west and southwest coasts, 26 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 15 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, 14 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and a chilly five degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear weather is expected to remain through Tuesday, though more clouds are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will rise throughout the week, with summer on the way.

