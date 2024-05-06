May 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Woman arrested for ‘witchcraft’ and selling Cyprus passports

By Tom Cleaver02
A woman from Kyrenia was arrested for practicing “witchcraft” and for taking money in exchange for promises of a Republic of Cyprus passport, the Turkish Cypriot police announced on Tuesday.

The woman, aged 43, reportedly told two people she had “acquaintances” on the Republic and that she could provide them with identity cards and passports from the Republic in exchange for money.

She allegedly took a total of €3,600 from them.

In addition, the Turkish Cypriot police said the woman was practicing “witchcraft” and “making false statements” to two other people in exchange for money.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

