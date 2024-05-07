May 7, 2024

Koumis holds talks with tourism stakeholders in UAE

General view of Palm Jumeirah development, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Abdelhadi Ramahi/File Photo

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates to attend the Arabian Travel Market tourism exhibition, which is taking place in Dubai.

“Over the last three decades Arabian Travel Market has become a leading global event enabling growth for the travel and tourism industry,” the event’s host said in a statement.

“In a world where travel transcends boundaries and business opportunities await, there is a place where global travel and tourism visionaries unite,” they added.

It should be noted that this year’s event revolves around the theme of ‘Empowering Innovation – Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, with the organisers saying that this will facilitate an exploration of innovative sustainable travel trends and how these will evolve, allowing stakeholders to identify strategies for growth within specific key vertical sectors.

According to a statement released by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism this week, Koumis arrived in Dubai on Monday, where he will engage in important meetings on Tuesday, with three airlines and other tourism sector stakeholders.

The ministry explained that these discussions aim to strengthen the ties between Cyprus and the region in terms of tourism development.

Following these meetings in Dubai, Koumis will travel to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, to participate in the AIM Congress 2024 investment conference.

This event, widely known as the Annual Investment Meeting, is regarded as one of the world’s premier gatherings in the investment industry.

During the conference, Koumis will join a roundtable discussion with other ministers, highlighting the significance of such international forums in promoting tourism investment opportunities.

It should be noted that the conference involves representatives from 175 countries, with 12,000 people taking part.

In addition, there will be 450 distinct sessions taking place at the event, with 900 speakers providing insights, analysis and expert views on a range of key issues.

