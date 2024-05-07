May 7, 2024

Larnaca primary school vandalised (pics)

Livadia primary school in Larnaca was vandalised, with windows smashed and items set on fire, it emerged on Tuesday.

The school has already moved to report the incident to police, however this is not the first time the specific school has been vandalised.

Cleaning staff saw the damages on Tuesday morning. A bench and table had been set on fire, while a number of windows had been smashed around the school.

Books and stationery were strewn around classrooms, as bins were upended.

