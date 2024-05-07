May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Press freedom in Cyprus must be judiciously monitored’

By Iole Damaskinos03
freedom of the press 2048461 1280

Press freedom in Cyprus must be judiciously monitored, the Green party said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The Greens made the announcement drawing attention to the newly released 2024 press freedom index, put out by the international non-profit, non-governmental organisation Reporters Without Borders (RWB), according to which the island’s index of freedom of the mass media has decreased by ten points.

“Although the reasons for this drop are not explained, the development is cause for concern,” the Greens stated, adding that “apparently members of the journalistic community in our country feel that they do not have the freedom to practice the high calling of journalism.”

According to the report’s website, Cyprus as well as “Cyprus North” are classed as “problematic”, one step away from “difficult” and two away from “very serious” which is the lowest designation.

RWB’s interactive map shows the situation in Cyprus classed as “good” in 2013-2014, while from 2015 onwards it drops to “satisfactory”, becoming “problematic” as of 2022. “Cyprus North” was classed a “problematic” all along.

Cyprus ranks 65th out of a total of 180 countries globally examined, while “Cyprus North” ranks 90th.

According to the NGO Norway, Denmark and Sweden still top the Index while Hungary, Malta and Greece are the EU’s worst ranked states.

The Green party urged the editors’ union to study the reasons for the encroachment on media freedom in Cyprus, according to RWB.

“We declare support for any measure that will contribute to increasing the index of media freedom in our country,” the Greens stated.’

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

What to expect at this year’s Fengaros

Eleni Philippou

Larnaca primary school vandalised (pics)

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Sri Lanka Lions are first winners of Cyprus Cricket Champioship

Staff Reporter

Nicosia police investigating gun fight in town centre

Nikolaos Prakas

Paraskeva and Robertson star at Bowls Cyprus Finals

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign