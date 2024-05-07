May 7, 2024

Two arrested in Paphos for burglaries, police hunt for third suspect

Paphos police arrested two people and is searching for a third over a warehouse and vehicle theft, it emerged on Tuesday.

Deputy Paphos police operations chief Michalis Nicolaou said on March 27, a resident at a Paphos village reported his warehouse was broken into.

A number of tools and his car worth €4,000 were stolen, he told police.

Nicolaou told CNA that on May 2 at 9:30pm, the stolen vehicle was spotted driven by a 31-year-old permanent resident in Limassol.

He was arrested and during investigations, it emerged another two people from Limassol were implicated, aged 26 and 52.

The 31-year-old was remanded in court for five days on May 4, while the 53-year-old was arrested late on Monday.

Officers are searching for the 26-year-old.

