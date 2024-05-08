May 8, 2024

Art exhibition at Ekate captures the human spirit

A new art exhibition opens in Nicosia this month at Ekate (Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts) featuring artworks by Anthoula Simadiakou. The Wanderer, whose Greek title is ‘Periplanomeni’, is set to open on May 17 with a reception at 7.30pm and continue until May 25.

With a unique creative approach, the well-travelled artist, inspired by diverse cultures and unexpected human encounters, expresses her deep dedication to capturing the human soul in her artworks. The exhibition is a journey rich in images, emotions, and truths. The smiles, glances, and wrinkles the artist depicts in her work were recorded during her journeys in Nepal and across the paths of Africa.

In her paintings, filled with intensity and energy, the artist combines the use of different materials and mixed techniques such as acrylic, charcoal, inks, gouache, collages and monotypes. She focuses on the dynamic use of colours, aiming to convey vitality and explosive expression, with both abstract and sometimes specific approaches.

“My goal is not to depict specific faces or forms,” says the artist, “but to invite the viewer to embrace the beauty of diversity and feel the truths of the human soul.”

In her debut exhibition, Simadiakou conveys the emotional interpretations of her subjects and displays the beauty and complexity of the human spirit. Through her colourful and heartfelt work, her exhibition aims to touch the heart, awaken the senses and reveal the colour of the artist’s soul.

 

Wanderer

Solo art exhibition by Anthoula Simadiakou. May 17-25. Ekate, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 4pm- 8pm. Saturday-Sunday: 10.30am-2pm and 5pm-8pm. [email protected]. Tel: 99-300122

 

