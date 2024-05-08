May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus through to Eurovision final in Sweden

By Staff Reporter00
cyprus eurovision

Cyprus has successfully qualified for the Eurovision final on Saturday, following Silia Kapsis’ performance of ‘Liar’ during the first semi-final in Malmo, Sweden.

The 17-year-old Australian-Cypriot kicked off the event on Tuesday. Kapsis qualified Cyprus alongside Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland,Croatia, Ireland, Luxembourg.

The first semi-final also featured a performance by Greek popstar Eleni Foureira, who sang her song ‘Fuego’, which brought Cyprus second place in the competition in 2018.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Nicosia town hall and Eleftheria Square lit up for Europe Day

Jonathan Shkurko

Man rearrested for string of arsons in Strovolos

Jonathan Shkurko

Municipal councillor and community leader scuffle over car damage

Nikolaos Prakas

Agriculture minister touts user-friendly ‘e-Kofini’ platform

Elias Hazou

EU health commissioner urges end to HIV stigma

Andria Kades

Supermarkets thrive during Holy Week

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign