May 8, 2024

OPAP Cyprus supports Red Cross efforts eighth year running

By Press Release01
On May 8, 2024, Minister of Health Michael Damianos officially launched the island’s Cyprus Red Cross (CRC) Pancyprian Fundraiser, held again this year with the support of OPAP Cyprus. The ceremony took place at the Red Cross’ premises within the context of the World Red Cross/Red Crescent Day celebrations.

Established in 1991, this year’s Fundraiser runs until May 26, in support of the CRC’s humanitarian programmes. In his address, Health Minister Damianos congratulated CRC President Fotini Papadopoulou, staff and volunteers for their efforts, which he described as both important and reinforcing the respective plans of the state. Damianos assured that the  excellent Ministry-Cyprus Red Cross cooperation would continue in order to further strengthen and upgrade CRC programmes, with an emphasis on the Stella Soulioti Children’s Therapy Centre. The Minister also thanked OPAP Cyprus for its continued support to the Red Cross and its efforts to help society.

“The needs of the world are many, and our goal is to help as many of our fellow human beings as possible, always with love and respect for all,” said CRC President Fotini Papadopoulou, in her own address, with references to both the programmes and ways in which the Fundraiser’s proceeds would be put to use.  The CRC chief also emphasised the Red Cross’ extremely beneficial cooperation with the Health Ministry and the state, adding that “the Cyprus Red Cross is on standby, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies, in case of an emergency, due to the situations developing in our region”.

She also thanked the Cypriot people and thousands of volunteers for their decisive contribution to the Fundraiser’s success. In particular, Papadopoulou stressed the willingness to help of OPAP Cyprus which, as she said, “accepted our proposal, warmly embracing the aims and work of the Cyprus Red Cross”.

In turn, OPAP Cyprus Chief Commercial Officer Alexandros Ntavos, after congratulating Papadopoulou, the partners and volunteers for the output of the CRC, noted that “our support is a one-way street for OPAP Cyprus, since the principles and values that govern the action of the Cyprus Red Cross are our priorities. And these priorities dictate that we should walk together, for the benefit of Cypriot society, in a highly creative and aligned way”.

CCO Ntavos assured that OPAP Cyprus will continue to support the CRC, stressing that “the strongest guarantee of our assurance is the consistent action of OPAP Cyprus over time in the fields of health, culture, education, environment and sports, always based on absolute respect for institutions, procedures and of course for the Cypriot society”.

The official opening of the Cyprus Red Cross Pancyprian Fundraiser was accompanied by a voluntary blood donation and musical performances.

