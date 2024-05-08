May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, warm

By Staff Reporter02
vines
Vineyard in Letymbou

Wednesday will be mainly clear with some afternoon clouds bringing a chance of mountain rains. Temperatures will rise to 29C in the interior, 26C on the southeast, east and north coasts, 24C on the remaining coasts, and 18C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south- to north-westerly, initially variable and weak, gradually turning to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a slightly rough. 

Overnight will be clear with increased high clouds at times. Thin fog may inland. Temperatures will drop to 13C inland, on the south, east and north coasts, 15C on the west coast, and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn north-to south-easterly and locally variable, weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calmer. 

Thursday will be sunny with dust spells and Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated light rains, mainly in the mountains. On Saturday, increased clouds are expected to bring afternoon rains in the east or a brief isolated storm.

Temperatures will be high, gradually rising through Friday, with a drop on Saturday returning close to average for the season.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Rebuilding the wall: achieving nature’s balance

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus through to Eurovision final in Sweden

Staff Reporter

Nicosia town hall and Eleftheria Square lit up for Europe Day

Jonathan Shkurko

Man rearrested for string of arsons in Strovolos

Jonathan Shkurko

Municipal councillor and community leader scuffle over car damage

Nikolaos Prakas

Agriculture minister touts user-friendly ‘e-Kofini’ platform

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign