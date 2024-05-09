May 9, 2024

Cyprus fourth lowest in EV adoption in Europe, study finds

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
New research conducted by electronic registration portal Vignette Croatia has shed light on the European countries with the lowest adoption rates of electric vehicles (EVs), placing Cyprus fourth on the list.

Analysing the latest 2022 data from Eurostat, the study revealed that Bosnia and Herzegovina tops the chart as the country with the least utilisation of electric vehicles, with a mere 0.01 per cent of all vehicles being electric. In concrete figures, out of 1,006,142 registered vehicles, only 138 are electric-powered.

Following closely behind, North Macedonia claims the second spot, with 0.04 per cent of its total vehicles being electric. With 483,482 registered vehicles, the country accounts for 190 electric vehicles.

Turkey, positioned in third place, demonstrates a similar trend, with only 0.1 per cent of its 14,269,352 registered vehicles being electric, totalling 14,552 electric vehicles.

Cyprus, however, finds itself in the fourth position on the list, with 0.138 per cent of all vehicles in the nation being electric. Out of the 601,131 registered vehicles, a mere 830 are electric-powered.

Poland wraps up the top five, with 0.144 per cent of its 21,458,101 registered vehicles being electric, summing up to 30,841 electric vehicles.

Commenting on the findings, Luka Stojcevic, a spokesperson for Vignette Croatia said that “while electric cars are more common and affordable than ever, they still are an expensive purchase at a minimum for a lot of Europe, and this is seen here with electric vehicles making up less than 1 per cent of vehicles in many countries”.

“However, as technology improves and overall production becomes cheaper, we can expect this list to shuffle around as more countries buy into the market,” he added.

It is important to note that the data provided in this study is based on information available up to the year 2022.

As such, the rankings and percentages of electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Cyprus and other countries may have evolved since then.

Factors such as government initiatives, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences could potentially influence the current landscape of EV usage.

Therefore, while this study offers valuable insights into the state of EV adoption in Europe as of 2022, the situation may have changed in subsequent years.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

