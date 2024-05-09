Daily News Briefing

May 9, 2024

By Staff Reporter07
apr 10 23

In today’s episode, hoteliers are furious with the police and the labour ministry over their raids on hunting down illegal workers in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said on Wednesday he rejected a UN proposal suggesting a trilateral meeting with UN secretary-general envoy Maria Angela Holguin and President Nikos Christodoulides.

Elsewhere, a third of Cypriots are “financially fragile” and are unable to cover emergencies, the University of Cyprus’ Economics Research Centre (CypERC) revealed on Wednesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

