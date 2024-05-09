May 9, 2024

Keve to take part in Reflect festival

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Keve) on Thursday announced that it is set to take part in this year’s Reflect Festival, the island’s flagship technology, innovation and startup event.

In its announcement, the chamber said that “Reflect Festival is the largest technology and innovation event in Cyprus and one of the fastest growing in the Mediterranean area, aiming to bring together over 8,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and tech enthusiasts, creating the must-attend place for building networks across Southern Europe, Middle East & North Africa”.

It further noted that the 2-day event offers the opportunity for participants to listen to inspiring speeches, talks, presentations, round table discussions, workshops, start-up competitions, interactive expos, and many other side events.

“The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recognising the challenges often faced by small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) when it comes to finding and adopting the right technology to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving business environment, participates again this year at the Reflect Festival 2024 that will take place on 30-31 May 2024 in Limassol,” Keve said.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to explore innovative ways to reshape your business and stay ahead,” the chamber added, asking people to “embrace the future of entrepreneurship through advanced technologies”.

