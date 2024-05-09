May 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man remanded for possession of drugs and loaded gun

By Tom Cleaver04
paphos court
Paphos District Court

A 34-year-old man from Paphos was remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday after cannabis and a loaded firearm were found in his house by police.

Police had stopped his car for a search on Tuesday night, with the search uncovering a metal bat and a kitchen knife.

The man was then arrested, and a subsequent search of his home uncovered just over 10 kilograms of cannabis stored in a total of 44 packages, as well as a loaded gun and a set of scales.

The man requested legal assistance, and the court ordered that a report from the welfare office be obtained before the legal process against him continues.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Church process against monks unlawful says their lawyer

Nikolaos Prakas

Billionaire with Cyprus passport jailed in connection with attempted murder

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus celebrates Europe Day and 20 years of membership

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus fourth lowest in EV adoption in Europe, study finds

Kyriacos Nicolaou

US aid ship departs Cyprus for Gaza

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus GDP to grow by 2.9 per cent in 2024 — debt expected to fall in coming years

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign