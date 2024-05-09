May 9, 2024

Three from Paphos arrested for litany of burglaries

Two men and one woman from Paphos were arrested on Thursday morning in connection with a total of 20 burglaries and other thefts.

The two men are 32 and 35 years old, and the woman is 36 years old.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said the burglaries had taken place over the space of three and a half years between November 2020 and April this year, and that a total of €865,000 worth of goods had been stolen.

Police have already conducted searches of the trio’s houses, with Nikolaou saying a “large amount of gold jewellery” as well as watches and other items were found and seized as evidence.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

