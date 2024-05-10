May 10, 2024

Hellenic Bank to release quarterly results on May 24

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
File photo

Hellenic Bank is set to release its quarterly financial results for the year 2024 on May 24, according to an official announcement by the bank.

According to the announcement, the bank’s board of directors will convene on Thursday, May 23, 2024, to examine, among other things, the financial results of the Hellenic Bank Group for the first quarter of the year 2024.

The financial results for the first quarter of 2024 will be disclosed at the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission(CySEC) on Friday, May 24, 2024, before the commencement of the trading session.

It should be noted that Hellenic Bank posted a full-year profit of €365.4 million for 2023, up from €21.8 million in 2022. In addition, profit for the fourth quarter of the same year stood at €124.8 million.

Commenting on the group’s financial results for 2023 at the time, Antonis Rouvas, the group’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated that “in 2023, Hellenic Bank proved its resilience, delivering solid results despite challenges and uncertainty rising mainly from the geopolitical and economic environment”.

He added that the results confirmed “the progress made on several fronts, inclusive of our transformation towards a client-centric and technology-driven bank”.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

