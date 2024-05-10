May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsShipping

Shipping industry to gather in Athens

By Souzana Psara00
dscf1531.jpg.1165x0 q85 upscale
Poseidonia maritime conference (file photo)

The future of the maritime industry is set to be a focal point at the Poseidonia 2024 World Expo, where a wide range of critical industry issues will be analysed by representatives and experts.

The event, which will take place from June 3 to 7 in Athens, Greece, will feature more than 65 seminars and conferences, providing substantial food for thought on the future of shipping.

Significantly, many Cypriot shipping companies and professionals will also be attending, emphasising the event’s broad international appeal and importance.

At Poseidonia, known as the home of shipping, the Tradewinds Shipowners Forum is once again expected to capture the industry’s interest. This year’s Forum will explore the roles of shipowners, charterers, financiers, and regulators in promoting a new model that addresses geopolitical turmoil, economic instability, and the climate crisis.

Distinguished leaders such as Katerina Bodouroglou, Dr. Ioannis Koustas, Angeliki Fragou, Evangelos Marinakis, Leo Patitsas, Haris Plakantonaki, Alexander Saverys, Mikael Skov, Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, Harris Vafeias, Chris Wiernicki, and others will discuss the adoption of new technologies and environmentally friendly fuels, considering their economic viability. Additionally, the Forum will feature an exclusive session with Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill Ocean Transportation.

Coinciding with World Environment Day, the HELMEPA Conference will address sustainability and climate issues affecting the shipping industry. Experts will discuss the impact of climate change on maritime businesses, promoting strategies for sustainability. The conference will include a high-level panel discussion, exclusively for shipowners, exploring the multifaceted impacts of climate change on global shipping, covering both operational challenges and economic impacts.

Sustainability will also be a key focus at the Greener Shipping Summit 2024, themed “New Technologies and Education.” Organised by Newsfront/Naftiliaki and supported by MARTECMA (Marine Technical Managers Association), the conference will discuss next-generation ship management, future shipping education, and green shipping technology. Prominent figures such as Dimitris Fafalios, Panos Kourkountis,

David Taylor, Dimitris Fokas, Venetia Kallipolitou, Panos Zachariadis, and others will cover topics including technology, jobs, energy transition, digitalisation, on-board training, artificial intelligence, energy-efficient ships, and carbon capture and storage.

The 9th Maritime Leaders Summit, organised by Capital Link under the auspices of Posidonia and titled “Dashing Ahead – Leadership in Action,” will bring together leading Greek and international shipowners. Partnered with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), this year’s summit is expected to attract record attendance, providing insights on critical industry issues, and highlighting the shipping industry’s impact on the global economy and international trade.

Given the geopolitical turmoil on key shipping routes, supply chain disruptions, and maritime security concerns, the Marine Insurance Greece Conference is expected to draw brokers, insurers, and experts to Athens to discuss current marine insurance challenges. The event’s reception party, supported by Polygreen S.A., a leader in environmentally sustainable solutions for the marine industry, will be a notable highlight.

The Poseidonia programme also includes a Seminar on “Challenges from Japan,” focusing on greenhouse gas reduction and alternative fuels on the path to decarbonisation, organised by the Japan Ship Exporters Association. Additionally, the 4th Trading in U.S. Waters seminar will discuss “Future Trends and Innovations in Shipping,” exploring geopolitical developments and future shipping sector trends. This seminar is organised by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmChamGR), the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), and the U.S. Embassy in Athens, with support from the Propeller Club of Piraeus and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping – Maritime Hellas Shipping Cluster.

Furthermore, the 4th Greek-Korean Maritime Cooperation Forum, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research, will facilitate discussions on maritime policies and developments in environmentally friendly shipping and shipbuilding technologies between experts from South Korea and Greece.

Attendees at Poseidonia will also have the opportunity to learn about the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) through a dedicated seminar organised by Macquarie Group, a global financial services provider actively involved in the EU ETS for over a decade.

“Nuclear Energy in Shipping: A Presentation on Fission and Fusion,” a seminar by the Greek Branch of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME), will explore the viability of nuclear energy for ships, featuring CEOs from Fliber and nT-tao, pioneers in Molten Salt Reactor and compact fusion reactor technologies, respectively, along with major shipowners.

Crew management will be a central topic at the Crew Insights @ Posidonia 2024 conference, organised by Kyvernitis Leading Travel Companies. This event will focus on managing crew and human resource needs in the shipping industry, featuring panel discussions with respected industry professionals.

The event “Poland – Unconventional Thoughts on the Maritime Industry”, organised by the Polish Embassy, will cover topics such as Polish ports, renewable energy, shipbuilding, and logistics, presenting the country’s role in the maritime industry. The seminar is organised in cooperation with the Polish ministries.

Experts will discuss the impact of geopolitical developments, changing trade dynamics, and the energy transition at the S&P Global Commodity Insights Forum, focusing on how these factors affect commodity dynamics and markets.

Finally, the UES: The Ferry Experience seminar series will concentrate on improving passenger and company experiences in ferry travel, presenting trends in seat design and operational factors. UES, a leading ferry seating provider, will display its latest innovations and successes.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Coffee prices fall in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus trade deficit decreases 34 per cent in first quarter

Souzana Psara

Boost your brand with eco-friendly packaging papers

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus tourism revenue hits €110.3 million in Q1 — per capita spending reaches €521.01

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Sterling rises after UK economy beats expectations and exits recession

Reuters News Service

Why you could turn $1,000 into $1,000,000 with this new Altcoin

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign