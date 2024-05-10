May 10, 2024

Three arrested for working illegally in Paphos

By Staff Reporter02
File photo

Three people were arrested in Paphos on Thursday, accused of working illegally in the town.

The three, two men aged 28 and 24 years old and a 23-year-old woman, and their alleged employers, two men aged 58 and 41 years old, were accused in writing to be summoned to court at a later date.

The legal service will now decide whether or not to prosecute the employers.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said the two men were working at a restaurant in the town.

The 24-year-old had allegedly been staying in Cyprus illegally since August, while the 28-year-old had allegedly been staying in Cyprus illegally since November.

At the same time, another police team at the Paphos market found that the 23-year-old woman had been working illegally there, and that she had been staying in Cyprus since March.

 

staff reporter

