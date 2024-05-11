May 11, 2024

England’s Anderson to retire from Tests after Lord’s match

file photo: second test england v new zealand
James Anderson, 41, is the most successful pace bowler in Test history with 700 wickets

England’s James Anderson will retire from Test cricket after the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s in July, the fast bowler said on Saturday.

Anderson, 41, is the most successful pace bowler in Test history with 700 wickets, behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia’s Shane Warne (708) on the all-time list.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much,” Anderson said in a statement.

“But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.”

England’s first Test against West Indies takes place from July 10-14.

