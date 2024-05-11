May 11, 2024

Limassol Boat Show prepares for eight edition

Just two weeks remain until the Limassol Boat Show returns – the largest boat show in the Eastern Mediterranean region – as its organisers say. More than 35,000 visitors and 120 exhibitors are expected to attend this edition which is set to take place at the Limassol Marina on May 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Happening for the eight time, the show has become a well-established international yacht show in the region. With hundreds of world-class exhibitors and featuring exquisite models, it has earned widespread international recognition and is dedicated to developing the local industry and strengthening Cyprus’ position on the international yachting map.

This May, the four-day show will once again showcase all the latest models and innovations that the industry has to offer, from superyachts to day boats, chase boats to tenders, leisure and diving products, water sports equipment, jet-skis, accessories and many more industry suppliers and service providers. Apart from showcasing boats and accessories, the show will also host demonstrations, seminars, food bites and live performances to entertain visitors of all ages.

Eagerly anticipating the 2024 edition, the organisers say: “LBS 2024 is expected to surpass all previous years, with the organisers welcoming more sponsors, exhibitors and visitors to each edition.”

 

Limassol Boat Show 2024

8th edition of four-day show. May 23-26. Limassol Marina, Limassol. www.limassolboatshow.com. Tel: 25-577750

