Following their sold-out concerts in Nicosia and Limassol in 2025, the internationally acclaimed Vienna Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra returns to Cyprus for a unique concert in Paphos, on November 21 at Markideio Theatre.

The prestigious and world-renowned Vienna Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra, specialised in the performance of classical composers of the Golden Age of Imperial Vienna, puts great emphasis on authentic Viennese style and interpretation, offering a refined and distinctive tone.

The orchestra has evolved into a hallmark of high-quality classical entertainment while its concerts at the Orangerie of Schoenbrunn Palace play a major role in the cultural and musical life of the city.

This autumn, an unforgettable evening of Viennese Waltzes and Viennese elegance is coming to Cyprus, with performances by Strauss Virtuosi, the soloists of one of Austria’s most respected orchestras. Taking audiences on a journey to the magic and charming atmosphere of the great Viennese concert halls and the splendour of the imperial Habsburg court, listeners will enjoy Viennese classics such as the Blue Danube, the most famous waltz in the world.

Viennese Waltzes

Concert by the internationally acclaimed Vienna Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra. November 21. Markideion Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com