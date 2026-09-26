The bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage is beginning conservation work at the Panayia Melandrina church in Kalogrea, Kyrenia district, and at the Kato Arodes mosque in the Paphos district.

According to recent social media posts by the Greek Cypriot co-chair of the committee, Sotos Ktoris, the Panayia Melandrina church in Kalograia dates back to the 15th century.

Emergency rescue works were carried out in 2014 to prevent the monument from collapsing.

Twelve years later, Ktoris said, the temporary interventions have reached their limits.

“For this reason, a comprehensive architectural study was prepared, and we are now proceeding with substantial conservation works, aimed at restoring its structural integrity and ensuring the long-term protection of the church,” he said.

In a separate post, Ktoris said conservation work was also beginning at the Kato Arodes mosque in Paphos district.

Both projects are funded by the European Union and implemented under the guidance of the UNDP.

Meanwhile, Ktoris also said conservation work has been completed at the Ayios Georgios church in Vokolida, in the Karpasia peninsula, as well as at the community’s cemetery.

That project was also made possible with financial support from the European Union and the community, and with technical supervision from the UNDP.

“Every project that is completed serves the memory and cultural heritage of the island and highlights the value of cooperation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots,” Ktoris said.