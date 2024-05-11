May 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for knifepoint robbery

By Staff Reporter03
handcuffs 06
File photo

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a robbery which took place in Larnaca on Monday, police announced on Saturday.

The man had reportedly robbed a 31-year-old woman at knifepoint and managed to take what police described as a “small amount of money” from her.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

staff reporter

