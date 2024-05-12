May 12, 2024

Apoel wins Cyprus’ football championship for 29th time in its history

APOEL Nicosia won the 29th championship in its history on Saturday night following a 1-1 draw on Saturday at GSP stadium in Nicosia, in the last match of this year’s Cyprus Football Championship, against AEK Larnaka.

Both goals were scored in the first minutes of the match. AEK took the lead with a goal by Faraj in the 5th minute, which was initially disallowed as offside. However, the phase was controlled by the VAR and the goal was validated in the 7th minute. The hosts did not take long to respond with a goal by Marquinhos in the 9th minute.

AEK was better in the first half, as it had possession of the ball and put out more energy on the pitch. The picture changed in the second half, as APOEL appeared more determined to claim more opportunities.

However, despite the efforts of both teams, the match ended in a draw, giving APOEL the 29th championship in its history after 5 years.

APOEL FC is a Cypriot professional football club based in Nicosia, Cyprus. The team’s overall tally is 29 national championships, 21 cups, and 13 super cups

