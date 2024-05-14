May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Menopause Conference to highlight need for workplace support

By Eleni Philippou00
menopause event 2024 invitation (1)

OneCare Group and AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe, will join together to hold a special Menopause Conference on May 19, dedicated to providing help and information to women on the issue of Menopause and workplace support.

Menopause, often overlooked and underestimated, profoundly affects women’s physical and mental health, as well as their overall quality of life. Despite its significant impact, menopause remains inadequately addressed in the workforce, leading to productivity losses, diminished wellbeing, and retention challenges, ultimately impacting a nation’s economy.

During the conference on May 19, a host of experts will underline the need for governmental and private organisations to recognise and prioritise menopause support in the workplace. The event will take place at University of Cyprus Medical Campus, Shakolas Educational Centre and will be kicked off by Marinos Kokkinis, managing director of co-organiser OneCare Group, which provides corporate wellbeing services as well as maritime sector services. The event is staged as part of its Menopause Project, a campaign which aims to educate women on how to deal with menopause both before and during the transition.

A number of key speakers will speak about a wide variety of menopause-related topics such as exercise and nutrition. These include obstetricians/gynaecologists Dr Maro Petrou and Dr Constantinos Stylianides; Dr Katerina Mavromati, a psychotherapist certified in sexual health; Stella Kakouri, manager of health and wellbeing services at OneCare Group; and Dr Maria Ali,  counselling psychologist and psychosexual therapist at OneCare Group. Mahi Solomou, a certified menopause champion and AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe board member, will speak about the benefits of menopause support in the workplace.

The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion, moderated by Thalia Iacovou, founder of Menopause Support Cyprus, and vice-president of event co-organiser AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe. The discussions will highlight the importance of implementing formal policies, education initiatives, effective communication strategies and comprehensive support systems to create inclusive and supportive work environments for perimenopausal and menopausal women.

 

Menopause Conference

One-day conference with speakers and panel discussions. By OneCare Group and AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe. May 19. University of Cyprus Medical Campus, Nicosia. 3pm-6pm. Free. In English. Registrations at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/menopause-tickets-887447839377

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Blacklisted Limassol man arrested for forgery and slew of petty crimes

Staff Reporter

Hezbollah leader calls for exodus of Syrians to Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Limassol police make drugs arrest after chase

Staff Reporter

Nicosia man arrested for car arson

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny start, afternoon rains

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign