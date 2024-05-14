May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsShipping

Minister travels to London for IMO event — Cypriot to receive equality award

By Souzana Psara021
genderaward2023 insidepic
Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis is making an official visit to London to participate in the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) celebrations for the International Day for Women in Maritime, according to an announcement released on Tuesday.

During this session on May 17, 2024, the IMO will present the inaugural IMO Gender Equality Award.

This award will honour Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, a Cypriot nominee, who is set to receive the first IMO Gender Equality Award for her impactful work with the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International).

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, the former president of WISTA International, has been selected as the recipient of the first-ever IMO Gender Equality Award.

This accolade has been established to recognise those individuals, irrespective of their gender, who, either in their personal capacity or as representatives of their respective institutions, have made significant contributions to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women in the maritime sector.

The presentation of the award will take place during the organisation’s celebrations of the International Day for Women in Maritime.

Nominations for the award are carefully considered by an assessment panel, comprised of representatives from WISTA International, the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), two IMO Member States who are members of the IMO Gender Network, and the chair of the legal committee.

Eligibility for nominations extends to member states and observer organisations, specialised agencies, programmes and funds of the United Nations system; intergovernmental organisations with which IMO has established cooperative agreements or arrangements; and non-governmental international organisations in consultative status with IMO.

Beyond her role in WISTA, Theodosiou is the joint CEO of Tototheo Maritime, a global service provider specialising in innovative, efficient, and functional solutions in the fields of digitalisation, maritime satellite communications, automation, and navigation systems.

She served as president of WISTA International from 2017 to 2022, an organisation comprised of 59 National WISTA Associations.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Menopause Conference to highlight need for workplace support

Eleni Philippou

Blacklisted Limassol man arrested for forgery and slew of petty crimes

Staff Reporter

Hezbollah leader calls for exodus of Syrians to Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Limassol police make drugs arrest after chase

Staff Reporter

Nicosia man arrested for car arson

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign