May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Sunny start, afternoon rains

By Staff Reporter00
weather sunny small clouds
File photo

Tuesday’s weather will start off clear with afternoon clouds bringing isolated rains and storms in the mountains, the south, the east, and possibly the interior. Temperatures will rise to 27C in the interior, 25C on the coasts, and 16C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be from the sea, weak to moderate up to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning mainly south- to north-westerly, of the same intensity. The sea will be rough.

Overnight will be clear with some low clouds and fog in the morning hours. Temperatures will drop to 15C inland, 16C on the coast, and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later abating to light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will calm.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with afternoon rains, while Thursday will be sunny. Renewed dust spells and higher than average temperatures are expected on Friday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus showcased as investment destination in Middle East

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Larnaca pleads for information about long-awaited marina project

Elias Hazou

Woman dead in north after receiving wrong blood in transfusion

Tom Cleaver

Kombos: Israeli attack on Rafah ‘cannot happen’

Tom Cleaver

‘We obviously disagree on Cyprus, but only dialogue can be the antidote’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign