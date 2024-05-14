May 14, 2024

World Court to hold hearings over Israel’s Rafah attacks

By Reuters News Service01
israeli strike on a house in rafah, in the southern gaza strip
Palestinians look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip

 The U.N.’s International Court of Justice will hold hearings on Thursday and Friday to discuss new emergency measures sought by South Africa over Israel‘s attacks on Rafah during the war in Gaza, the tribunal said.

The hearings on May 16 and 17 will deal with South Africa’s request to the court to order more emergency measures against Israel over its attacks on Rafah, the tribunal added, part of an ongoing case which accuses Israel of acts of genocide against Palestinians.

Israel has previously said it is acting in accordance with international law in Gaza, and has called South Africa’s genocide case baseless and accused Pretoria of acting as “the legal arm of Hamas”.

